Who's Playing
Oklahoma @ TCU
Current Records: Oklahoma 11-8; TCU 15-4
What to Know
The Oklahoma Sooners lost both of their matches to the #11 TCU Horned Frogs last season on scores of 58-59 and 63-72, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oklahoma and the Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU should still be riding high after a big victory, while Oklahoma will be looking to right the ship.
It was close but no cigar for Oklahoma as they fell 62-60 to the Baylor Bears this past Saturday. Guard Grant Sherfield had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 38 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, TCU made easy work of the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday and carried off an 83-60 win. Among those leading the charge for the Horned Frogs was guard Shahada Wells, who had 17 points along with five rebounds.
The Sooners are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Oklahoma is now 11-8 while TCU sits at 15-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma is 352nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Sooners, the Horned Frogs rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in TCU's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Horned Frogs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Oklahoma have won 11 out of their last 15 games against TCU.
- Jan 31, 2022 - TCU 72 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Jan 15, 2022 - TCU 59 vs. Oklahoma 58
- Jan 12, 2021 - Oklahoma 82 vs. TCU 46
- Dec 06, 2020 - Oklahoma 82 vs. TCU 78
- Mar 07, 2020 - Oklahoma 78 vs. TCU 76
- Jan 18, 2020 - Oklahoma 83 vs. TCU 63
- Feb 16, 2019 - Oklahoma 71 vs. TCU 62
- Jan 12, 2019 - Oklahoma 76 vs. TCU 74
- Jan 13, 2018 - Oklahoma 102 vs. TCU 97
- Dec 30, 2017 - Oklahoma 90 vs. TCU 89
- Mar 08, 2017 - TCU 82 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Mar 04, 2017 - Oklahoma 73 vs. TCU 68
- Jan 03, 2017 - TCU 60 vs. Oklahoma 57
- Mar 05, 2016 - Oklahoma 75 vs. TCU 67
- Feb 02, 2016 - Oklahoma 95 vs. TCU 72