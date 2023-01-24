Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ TCU

Current Records: Oklahoma 11-8; TCU 15-4

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners lost both of their matches to the #11 TCU Horned Frogs last season on scores of 58-59 and 63-72, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oklahoma and the Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU should still be riding high after a big victory, while Oklahoma will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for Oklahoma as they fell 62-60 to the Baylor Bears this past Saturday. Guard Grant Sherfield had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, TCU made easy work of the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday and carried off an 83-60 win. Among those leading the charge for the Horned Frogs was guard Shahada Wells, who had 17 points along with five rebounds.

The Sooners are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Oklahoma is now 11-8 while TCU sits at 15-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma is 352nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Sooners, the Horned Frogs rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in TCU's favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma have won 11 out of their last 15 games against TCU.