TCU vs. Oklahoma odds: College basketball picks from advanced computer model

College hoops fans get a Saturday afternoon treat when the Oklahoma Sooners travel to face TCU at 2 p.m. ET in a nationally-televised showdown on ESPN2. TCU is favored by 2.5, up from an open of one.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, completely crushed its top-rated college basketball picks during the 2016-17 season.



12-0 TCU is facing its first formidable opponent as it enters Big 12 conference play.



Even with an underwhelming non-conference schedule, the Horned Frogs have been extremely poor on defense this season. TCU enters Saturday's game ranked No. 196 in scoring defense, giving up over 72 points per game.



Oklahoma, meanwhile, has won seven in a row, including a convincing road victory against eighth-ranked Wichita State.



Trae Young, Oklahoma's phenom freshman, heads into league play averaging 28.7 points and 10.4 assists in just 30.8 minutes.



But just because Young and the Sooners come into Saturday's game with momentum doesn't mean they'll be able stay within the spread and pull out the victory on the road.



The Horned Frogs feature five players averaging double-digit points and have won by 10 points or more in six of their last seven games. Meanwhile, the Sooners are just 4-6 against the spread this season.



Will TCU remain undefeated or will the Sooners step up and make a statement on the national stage? The SportsLine Projection Model's picks are in.



