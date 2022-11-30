Who's Playing

Providence @ TCU

Current Records: Providence 5-2; TCU 5-1

What to Know

The Providence Friars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the TCU Horned Frogs at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Friars didn't have too much trouble with the Columbia Lions at home this past Saturday as they won 78-64. Forward Ed Croswell (13 points) and guard Jayden Pierre (13 points) were the top scorers for Providence.

Meanwhile, TCU had enough points to win and then some against the Iowa Hawkeyes this past Saturday, taking their matchup 79-66. The top scorers for TCU were guard Micah Peavy (16 points) and guard Mike Miles Jr. (15 points).

Providence is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Providence against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The wins brought the Friars up to 5-2 and the Horned Frogs to 5-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: Providence enters the game with 5.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. But TCU is even better: they rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.7 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Providence won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.