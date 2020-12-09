The TCU Horned Frogs will take on the Providence Friars at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU is 4-1 overall and 2-1 at home, while Providence is 3-2 overall and 0-0 on the road. Both teams have struggled against the spread of late, with TCU going 1-5-1 against the spread in its last seven games and Providence going 1-3-1 against the number in 2020.

Both teams have also really struggled to shoot the ball from deep, with TCU shooting 32.0 percent from the 3-point line and Providence shooting 20.7 percent from long range. The Horned Frogs are favored by 1.5-points in the latest TCU vs. Providence odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 133. Before entering any Providence vs. TCU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

TCU vs. Providence spread: TCU -1.5

TCU vs. Providence over-under: 133 points

TCU vs. Providence money line: TCU -120, Providence +100

What you need to know about TCU

The Horned Frogs lost a heartbreaker to the Oklahoma Sooners when they met in March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. TCU fell just short of Oklahoma by a score of 82-78. TCU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Mike Miles, who had 21 points, and guard RJ Nembhard, who finished with 18 points and five assists.

Nembhard is averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his senior season. Meanwhile, Kevin Samuel has been a load to handle down low as he's averaging 9.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. As a team, TCU limits opponents to just 24.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line and that could be key against a Providence offense that struggles shooting from deep.

What you need to know about Providence

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Friars and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Providence wrapped it up with a 79-67 win at home. Providence can attribute much of its success to guard David Duke, who had 28 points along with eight boards.

Duke and Nate Watson give the Friars a pretty dynamic inside-outside combination. Duke is averaging 18.0 points per game, while Watson is averaging 18.8 points per contest. The two upperclassmen have both played meaningful roles for Ed Cooley before and they'll be key to Providence's success in another tough matchup on Wednesday.

How to make TCU vs. Providence picks

