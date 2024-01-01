The TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) will square off against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) in a New Year's Day matchup on Monday afternoon. TCU went 2-1 at the Diamond Head Classic before Christmas, earning a third-place finish with a 65-51 win over Hawaii. Texas A&M-Commerce has won two straight games, but it has not played since beating NCCAA member Arlington Baptist on Dec. 18. This is the first all-time meeting between these teams.

Tipoff is at 4 p.m. ET in Fort Worth. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Horned Frogs as 26-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 149.5 in the latest TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce odds. Before making any Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 of the 2023-24 season on a 101-64 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 11-3 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU:

TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce spread: TCU -26

TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce over/under: 149.5 points

TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce money line: TCU -6667, Texas A&M-Commerce +2200

TCU: The Horned Frogs have won seven consecutive home games

TXAMC: The Lions are 6-2 in their last eight games

TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why TCU can cover

TCU bounced back from an 88-75 loss to Nevada by beating Hawaii in the third-place game at the Diamond Head Classic on Christmas Eve. The Horned Frogs held Hawaii to just 33.3% shooting from the floor during their best defensive performance of the season. Senior guard Jameer Nelson Jr. scored a team-high 13 points off the bench, while senior guard Trevian Tennyson finished with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Senior forward Emanuel Miller leads TCU with 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, scoring more than 20 points three times this season. Nelson (11.5), JaKobe Coles (11.4) and Micah Peavy (11.4) are each averaging double digits as well. The Horned Frogs are riding a seven-game home winning streak and are 19-1 in their last 20 games against Southland Conference opponents. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Texas A&M-Commerce can cover

Texas A&M-Commerce has scored at least 100 points in three of its last four games, including a 130-53 win over Arlington Baptist its last time out. The Lions set single-game records with 36 assists, 18 blocks and a 68.9% shooting percentage. It was their third-most points in program history and their most since 2015, leading by as many as 77 points in the blowout.

Their offense averages 76.9 points per game, with three scorers in double figures. Jerome Brewer Jr. is averaging a team-high 14.6 points per game, while Kalen Williams is adding 14.2 points per game. They are facing a TCU defense that allowed more than 80 points in each of its first two games at the Diamond Head Classic. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 101-64 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.