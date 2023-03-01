Who's Playing

Texas @ TCU

Current Records: Texas 22-7; TCU 19-10

What to Know

The #22 TCU Horned Frogs and the #9 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET March 1 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU will be strutting in after a victory while the Longhorns will be stumbling in from a loss.

TCU escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders by the margin of a single free throw, 83-82. Four players on TCU scored in the double digits: guard Mike Miles Jr. (24), forward JaKobe Coles (15), forward Emanuel Miller (14), and forward Xavier Cork (10).

Meanwhile, Texas came up short against the Baylor Bears this past Saturday, falling 81-72. The losing side was boosted by forward Dylan Disu, who had 24 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, TCU is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Horned Frogs, who are 15-14 against the spread.

TCU is now 19-10 while the Longhorns sit at 22-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: TCU ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 15.9 on average. But Texas is even better: they enter the game with 16.2 takeaways on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Texas a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Texas have won ten out of their last 17 games against TCU.