Who's Playing
Texas @ TCU
Current Records: Texas 22-7; TCU 19-10
What to Know
The #22 TCU Horned Frogs and the #9 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET March 1 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU will be strutting in after a victory while the Longhorns will be stumbling in from a loss.
TCU escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders by the margin of a single free throw, 83-82. Four players on TCU scored in the double digits: guard Mike Miles Jr. (24), forward JaKobe Coles (15), forward Emanuel Miller (14), and forward Xavier Cork (10).
Meanwhile, Texas came up short against the Baylor Bears this past Saturday, falling 81-72. The losing side was boosted by forward Dylan Disu, who had 24 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, TCU is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Horned Frogs, who are 15-14 against the spread.
TCU is now 19-10 while the Longhorns sit at 22-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: TCU ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 15.9 on average. But Texas is even better: they enter the game with 16.2 takeaways on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Texas a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $75.00
Odds
The Horned Frogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Texas have won ten out of their last 17 games against TCU.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Texas 79 vs. TCU 75
- Mar 10, 2022 - TCU 65 vs. Texas 60
- Feb 23, 2022 - Texas 75 vs. TCU 66
- Jan 25, 2022 - Texas 73 vs. TCU 50
- Mar 07, 2021 - Texas 76 vs. TCU 64
- Feb 13, 2021 - Texas 70 vs. TCU 55
- Feb 19, 2020 - Texas 70 vs. TCU 56
- Jan 29, 2020 - Texas 62 vs. TCU 61
- Apr 02, 2019 - Texas 58 vs. TCU 44
- Mar 09, 2019 - TCU 69 vs. Texas 56
- Jan 23, 2019 - TCU 65 vs. Texas 61
- Feb 10, 2018 - TCU 87 vs. Texas 71
- Jan 10, 2018 - Texas 99 vs. TCU 98
- Feb 04, 2017 - TCU 78 vs. Texas 63
- Jan 11, 2017 - TCU 64 vs. Texas 61
- Jan 26, 2016 - Texas 71 vs. TCU 54
- Jan 09, 2016 - TCU 58 vs. Texas 57