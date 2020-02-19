TCU vs. Texas odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions from advanced computer model

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Longhorns at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. Texas is 14-11 overall and 9-5 at home, while TCU is 14-11 overall and 1-6 on the road. Texas has lost four consecutive games. TCU, meanwhile, snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday. The Longhorns are favored by two-points in the latest Texas vs. TCU odds, while the over-under is set at 123. Before entering any TCU vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas vs. TCU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Texas vs. TCU:

Texas vs. TCU spread: Texas -2

Texas vs. TCU over-under: 123 points

Texas vs. TCU money line: Texas -137, TCU +114

What you need to know about Texas

The Longhorns have to be hurting after a devastating 81-52 defeat at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones this past Saturday. One thing holding Texas back was the mediocre play of Andrew Jones; he finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court. Iowa State never trailed and started the second half with a 9-0 run that built a 46-26 lead.

Despite losing four of their last five, the Longhorns will enter Wednesday's matchup full of confidence. That's because Texas has won 14 of its last 20 meetings against TCU, which includes a narrow 62-61 victory over the Horned Frogs on Jan. 29.

What you need to know about TCU

TCU strolled past the Kansas State Wildcats with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 68-57. Desmond Bane shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. Bane scored all 12 of his second-half points from three-point range and finished 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. Jaire Grayer finished with 15 points.

How to make Texas vs. TCU picks

The model has simulated Texas vs. TCU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas vs. TCU? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Texas vs. TCU spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.