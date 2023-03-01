The No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs and the No. 9 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU is 19-10 overall and 13-4 at home, while the Longhorns are 22-7 overall and 4-5 on the road. Texas has won eight of the last nine matchups, including a 79-75 victory on Jan. 11.

The Horned Frogs are favored by 2.5 points in the latest TCU vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 150.5. Before entering any Texas vs. TCU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 17 of the season 76-46 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on TCU vs. Texas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Texas vs. TCU:

TCU vs. Texas spread: TCU -2.5

TCU vs. Texas over/under: 150.5 points

TCU vs. Texas money line: TCU -145, Texas +122

TCU vs. Texas picks: See picks here

What you need to know about TCU

TCU escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders by the margin of a single free throw, 83-82. TCU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Mike Miles Jr. (24), forward JaKobe Coles (15), forward Emanuel Miller (14), and forward Xavier Cork (10).

The win stopped a four-game road losing streak for the Horned Frogs, who have been much better at home with a 12-4 record. Jamie Dixon's squad is effective inside the arc as it averages the sixth-most made 2-point attempts in the nation. However, it struggles beyond the arc as TCU ranks 348th in made 3-pointers per game and 355th in 3-point percentage.

What you need to know about Texas

Meanwhile, Texas came up short against the Baylor Bears this past Saturday, falling 81-72. Forward Dylan Disu put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points. The Longhorns had five players score in double-figures, but those were the only five who scored any points as the other four Texas players who checked into the game were scoreless.

The Longhorns enter tonight's contest averaging 16.2 forced turnovers per game, good for 19th best in college basketball. Creating those extra possessions on offense has allowed Texas to average 79.2 points, which ranks 27th in the nation. Four players are averaging in double-figures, and none of those include Disu, as the 6-foot-9 senior is fifth on the team with 7.5 PPG.

How to make TCU vs. Texas picks

The model has simulated Texas vs. TCU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins TCU vs. Texas? And which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. TCU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $1,600 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.