TCU vs. Texas Tech: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ TCU

Current Records: Texas Tech 12-5; TCU 12-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the TCU Horned Frogs are heading back home. They will take on the #18 Texas Tech Red Raiders at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Texas Tech will be strutting in after a victory while TCU will be stumbling in from a loss.

G Edric Dennis Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, the Red Raiders took down the Iowa State Cyclones 72-52 on Saturday. It was another big night for G Kyler Edwards, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.

TCU isn't expected to pull this one out (Texas Tech is favored by 3), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on TCU against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

When the two teams previously met in March of last year, the Horned Frogs lost to the Red Raiders by a decisive 81-66 margin. Can the Horned Frogs avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $63.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a 3-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 125

Series History

Texas Tech have won seven out of their last nine games against TCU.