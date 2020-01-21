TCU vs. Texas Tech: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch TCU vs. Texas Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ TCU
Current Records: Texas Tech 12-5; TCU 12-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the TCU Horned Frogs are heading back home. They will take on the #18 Texas Tech Red Raiders at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Texas Tech will be strutting in after a victory while TCU will be stumbling in from a loss.
G Edric Dennis Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, the Red Raiders took down the Iowa State Cyclones 72-52 on Saturday. It was another big night for G Kyler Edwards, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.
TCU isn't expected to pull this one out (Texas Tech is favored by 3), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on TCU against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.
When the two teams previously met in March of last year, the Horned Frogs lost to the Red Raiders by a decisive 81-66 margin. Can the Horned Frogs avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $63.00
Odds
The Red Raiders are a 3-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 125
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas Tech have won seven out of their last nine games against TCU.
- Mar 02, 2019 - Texas Tech 81 vs. TCU 66
- Jan 28, 2019 - Texas Tech 84 vs. TCU 65
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas Tech 79 vs. TCU 75
- Feb 03, 2018 - Texas Tech 83 vs. TCU 71
- Feb 07, 2017 - TCU 62 vs. Texas Tech 61
- Jan 18, 2017 - Texas Tech 75 vs. TCU 69
- Mar 09, 2016 - TCU 67 vs. Texas Tech 62
- Feb 23, 2016 - Texas Tech 83 vs. TCU 79
- Jan 18, 2016 - Texas Tech 76 vs. TCU 69
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: SDSU goes for 20-0
The Aztecs, the last undefeated team remaining, are 23-point favorites at home against Wyoming
-
Kansas vs. Kansas St. odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kansas vs. Kansas State game 10,000...
-
Duke vs. Miami odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Duke vs. Miami game 10,000 times.
-
Kentucky vs. Georgia odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Georgia game 10,000 times.
-
Villanova vs. Butler preview, prediction
Your viewing guide for the Wildcats vs. the Bulldogs in the biggest game of Tuesday's college...
-
AP voter disses Michigan State
The Spartans were left off one ballot even though they're in first place in what is the nation's...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home