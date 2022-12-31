Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ No. 18 TCU

Current Records: Texas Tech 10-2; TCU 11-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will be on the road. The Red Raiders and the #18 TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Texas Tech winning the first 82-69 at home and TCU taking the second 69-66.

Texas Tech simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as they easily beat the South Carolina State Bulldogs at home 110-71. Texas Tech's forward Kevin Obanor did his thing and shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and nine boards.

Meanwhile, the Cent. Arkansas Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday TCU proved too difficult a challenge. The Horned Frogs couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 103-57 stomp they got at home against the Bears. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 25.5 points in TCU's favor. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Emanuel Miller led the charge as he posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Red Raiders to 10-2 and TCU to 11-1. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Tech have won ten out of their last 14 games against TCU.