TCU vs. West Virginia odds: College basketball picks from expert who's 5-1 on West Virginia games

The TCU Horned Frogs visit the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday at 9 p.m. ET in a nationally televised showdown. The Mountaineers are favored by 7.5 points, up one from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 154, down 4.5 from the open.

In this conference battle that could have major implications on both Big 12 and NCAA Tournament seeding come March, you need to see what SportsLine analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Nagel is a Nevada-based expert with almost two decades of experience in the handicapping industry. He has won multiple handicapping contests and specializes in picking college sports.

He has developed a knack for West Virginia basketball as evidenced by his blistering 5-1 run picking for or against the Mountaineers. Anybody following his picks is way, way up right now.

Now, he's analyzed this Big 12 hoops showdown from every possible angle and locked in his pick. We can tell you Nagel is leaning toward the total going over, but what about against the spread?

Nagel has taken into account West Virginia's strong recent performances. The Mountaineers have won two of their past three games, including a thrilling victory over 17th-ranked Oklahoma.

They've done it thanks to an efficient offense. The Mountaineers, who have scored at least 75 in each of their past five games, are averaging 80.9 points.

And West Virginia has dominated this series as of late, winning nine of the past 10 meetings against the Horned Frogs.

But just because West Virginia has had success against TCU doesn't mean it will be able to cover the 7.5-point spread.

TCU is 7-3 against the spread in its past 10 games on the road, while West Virginia is just 2-5 against the spread in its past seven games against the Horned Frogs.

