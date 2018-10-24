Teams in the Big 12 and Big East will face each other in a series scheduled to start in 2019

The Big East and Big 12 Conferences announced Wednesday the formation of a nonconference scheduling alliance series in men's basketball beginning in 2019-20 that will comprise every team from both leagues.

The series will run through 2022-2023 and be played each season during the month of December.

"This full-participation series assures our schools of premier non-conference competition that will only add to the strength of our two conferences," said Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman. "We look forward to working with the Big 12 to create an exciting new set of rivalries for our players, coaches and supporters across the country."

The annual series will be split evenly with Big 12 and Big East home games, with five being played in one conference's home market and five being played in the other. The home school will have the right to determine the venue of its game, leaving open the option of neutral site games in the series.

"The Big 12 looks forward to competing against the Big East in this scheduling series. It will provide both conferences with high-quality intersectional matchups on an annual basis that will be of interest to basketball fans across the country," said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

The Big 12 and Big East placed a combined 13 teams in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, and last season ranked first and third, respectively, in the final KenPom conference ratings that factor in adjusted offense and adjusted defense for league members.