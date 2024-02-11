Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Charlotte 14-8, Temple 8-15

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Temple Owls and the Charlotte 49ers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 11th at Liacouras Center. Temple has now lost eight straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since January 7.

On Thursday, the Owls couldn't handle the Tigers and fell 84-77. Temple has not had much luck with the Tigers recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Despite their loss, Temple saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Shane Dezonie, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Dezonie didn't help Temple's cause all that much against the Green Wave on Sunday but the same can't be said for this match. Jahlil White was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of eight wins, Charlotte's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They fell just short of the Bulls by a score of 72-69. Charlotte was up 17 in the first but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Charlotte's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Igor Milicic Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds, and Dishon Jackson who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds. Milicic Jr. has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played.

The Owls have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season. As for the 49ers, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-8.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Temple have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Temple's sizable advantage in that area, the 49ers will need to find a way to close that gap.