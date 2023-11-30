Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Temple and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against La Salle.

If Temple keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, La Salle will have to make due with a 5-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Temple Owls

Current Records: La Salle 5-1, Temple 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

La Salle is 1-6 against Temple since January of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The La Salle Explorers will head out on the road to face off against the Temple Owls at 7:00 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. Temple took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on La Salle, who comes in off a win.

La Salle entered their contest on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victor by a 81-62 margin over the Eagles. The win was just what La Salle needed coming off of a 95-66 loss in their prior game.

La Salle got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Anwar Gill out in front who scored 21 points along with 9 rebounds. Gill continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Jhamir Brickus was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 6 assists and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, the Owls were just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 77-76 to the Rebels. Temple has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Sam Hofman, who scored 11 points along with 5 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Hysier Miller, who scored 21 points.

The Explorers' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1. As for the Owls, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-2.

La Salle is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: La Salle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Temple is a 4-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Temple has won 6 out of their last 7 games against La Salle.

Nov 30, 2022 - Temple 67 vs. La Salle 51

Dec 01, 2021 - Temple 73 vs. La Salle 57

Nov 16, 2019 - Temple 70 vs. La Salle 65

Nov 06, 2018 - Temple 75 vs. La Salle 67

Nov 26, 2017 - La Salle 87 vs. Temple 83

Nov 11, 2016 - Temple 97 vs. La Salle 92

Jan 20, 2016 - Temple 62 vs. La Salle 49

Injury Report for Temple

Steve Settle III: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Jahlil White: Out (Hand)

Injury Report for La Salle

No Injury Information