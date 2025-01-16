Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Memphis 13-3, Temple 10-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

Temple is on a six-game streak of home wins, while Memphis is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Liacouras Center. The Tigers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Owls in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Temple is headed into the contest having just posted their closest victory since March 13, 2024 on Saturday. They had just enough and edged Rice out 73-70.

Among those leading the charge was Jamal Mashburn Jr., who earned 24 points. His afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Even though they won, Temple struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Memphis beat East Carolina 74-70 on Saturday. That's two games straight that the Tigers have won by exactly four points.

PJ Haggerty was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 25 points.

Temple has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for Memphis, their win bumped their record up to 13-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Temple hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.9 points per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Temple came up short against Memphis in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 84-77. Can Temple avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a big 8.5-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Temple.