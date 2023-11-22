Halftime Report

Ole Miss is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 38-33 lead against Temple.

Ole Miss entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Temple step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Ole Miss 4-0, Temple 3-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $10.71

What to Know

Temple will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Temple might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Saturday.

After a string of three wins, Temple's good fortune finally ran out. They took a 78-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lions. Temple didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Temple saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Hysier Miller, who scored 29 points along with 6 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Miller continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Matteo Picarelli was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss is still undefeated this season after their game against Sam Houston on Friday, but Sam Houston came as close as anyone has to beating them. The Rebels sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-67 win over the Bearkats. 70 seems to be a good number for Ole Miss as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Allen Flanigan was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 23 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Matthew Murrell, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Owls' defeat dropped their record down to 3-1. As for the Rebels, they pushed their record up to 4-0 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

While only Ole Miss took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Ole Miss is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Temple have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Ole Miss is a 4-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rebels, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

Dec 17, 2022 - Ole Miss 63 vs. Temple 55

Injury Report for Temple

Injury Report for Ole Miss

Moussa Cisse: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Brandon Murray: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

No Injury Information