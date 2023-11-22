Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Ole Miss 4-0, Temple 3-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Temple Owls will be playing at home against the Ole Miss Rebels at 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Liacouras Center. Temple might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Saturday.

After a string of three wins, Temple's good fortune finally ran out. They fell 78-73 to the Lions. Temple didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Temple saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Hysier Miller, who scored 29 points along with 6 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Miller continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Matteo Picarelli was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss is still undefeated this season after their game against Sam Houston on Friday, but Sam Houston came as close as anyone has to beating them. The Rebels sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-67 victory over the Bearkats. 70 seems to be a good number for Ole Miss as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Allen Flanigan was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 23 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Matthew Murrell, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Owls' loss dropped their record down to 3-1. As for the Rebels, they have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 4-0 record.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Temple have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Temple came up short against Ole Miss in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 63-55. Will Temple have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.