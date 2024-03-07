Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ Temple Owls

Current Records: UAB 18-11, Temple 11-18

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Temple Owls and the UAB Blazers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 7th at Liacouras Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Temple unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 72-67 to the Golden Hurricane. Temple didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Temple's loss came about despite a quality game from Hysier Miller, who scored 19 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but UAB and the Tigers didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Sunday. The Blazers ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 106-87 walloping at the hands of the Tigers. UAB was up 22 in the first but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Despite the defeat, UAB had strong showings from Eric Gaines, who scored 17 points along with eight assists and two steals, and Alejandro Vasquez, who scored 18 points. Gaines didn't help UAB's cause all that much against the Shockers on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Owls' defeat dropped their record down to 11-18. As for the Blazers, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-11 record this season.

Thursday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Temple have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.