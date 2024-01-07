Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Wichita State 8-7, Temple 7-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Temple has been on the road for six straight, but on Sunday they'll finally head home. The Temple Owls and the Wichita State Shockers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Thursday, the Owls couldn't handle the Bulls and fell 76-68.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jordan Riley, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Steve Settle III was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with nine rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, Wichita State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 74-62 to the Mean Green. Wichita State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Colby Rogers, who scored 18 points along with three steals. Another player making a difference was Dalen Ridgnal, who scored nine points along with 11 rebounds and three steals.

The Owls have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-7 record this season. As for the Shockers, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Temple have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Temple came up short against Wichita State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 79-65. Can Temple avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wichita State has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Temple.