Teams looking to snap their two-game losing streaks meet when the Boise State Broncos take on the Temple Owls in the second round of the 2021 Charleston Classic on Friday. The Broncos (1-2), who placed fourth in the Mountain West Conference at 14-6 and were 19-9 overall last season, dropped a 67-61 decision to No. 22 St. Bonaventure in Thursday's first-round matchup. The Owls (1-2), who finished tied for eighth at 4-10 with South Florida and were 5-11 overall in 2020-21, lost to Clemson 75-48 on Thursday. The winner will play for fifth place in the tournament, while the loser will battle for seventh.

Tipoff from TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., is set for noon ET. The Broncos are five-point favorites in the latest Boise State vs. Temple odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 134.

Boise State vs. Temple spread: Boise State -5

Boise State vs. Temple over-under: 134 points

BSU: The Broncos are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine neutral site games

TEM: The Owls are 101-74 in in-season tournament games

Why Boise State can cover

Despite losing two of three to open the season, the Broncos are allowing just 60.3 points per game and have been in every game. Redshirt senior guard Emmanuel Akot was on fire in the tournament opener, scoring 24 points, while dishing out three assists. He leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game. Akot, a transfer from Arizona, appeared in 23 games last season for the Broncos with 10 starts, averaging 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Also powering Boise State is redshirt senior guard Marcus Shaver Jr. After missing the season opener with a hand injury, he has come to play, scoring 14 points at UC Irvine before adding 10 points in the loss to St. Bonaventure. Last season, he appeared in 25 games, including 21 starts, averaging 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He began his collegiate career at Portland.

Why Temple can cover

The cold-shooting Owls hit just 35.8 percent of their shots, including 20 percent from 3-point range in the loss to Clemson. Sophomore guard Khalif Battle, the team's leading scorer, was held to just four points in that game. He will look to rebound from that performance and is still averaging 17.3 points per game this season. Last year, Battle led the team in scoring at 15 points per game, while ranking second in rebounding at 6.4, and was named third-team All-American Athletic Conference. He scored a career-high 32 points against South Florida on Feb. 21.

Also powering Temple is redshirt freshman Damian Dunn, who is averaging 13 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Dunn scored a season-high 18 points in the opener against Maryland-Eastern Shore, making 6 of 13 from the field and all five free throws. Last season, Dunn was a Philadelphia Big 5 co-Rookie of the Year and was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Rookie team. He finished second on the team and 10th in the conference in scoring at 13.5 points per game.

