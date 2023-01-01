Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Temple

Current Records: Cincinnati 10-4; Temple 7-7

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bearcats and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Liacouras Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Tulane Green Wave typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Cincinnati proved too difficult a challenge. Cincinnati wrapped up 2022 with an 88-77 win over Tulane. Cincinnati's guard Mika Adams-Woods looked sharp as he had 18 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the East Carolina Pirates typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Temple proved too difficult a challenge. The Owls ultimately received the gift of a 59-57 victory from a begrudging East Carolina squad. The top scorer for Temple was guard Khalif Battle (18 points).

It was close but no cigar for the Bearcats as they fell 75-71 to Temple when the two teams previously met in February. Can Cincinnati avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cincinnati have won nine out of their last 13 games against Temple.