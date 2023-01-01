Who's Playing
Cincinnati @ Temple
Current Records: Cincinnati 10-4; Temple 7-7
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bearcats and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Liacouras Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Tulane Green Wave typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Cincinnati proved too difficult a challenge. Cincinnati wrapped up 2022 with an 88-77 win over Tulane. Cincinnati's guard Mika Adams-Woods looked sharp as he had 18 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, the East Carolina Pirates typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Temple proved too difficult a challenge. The Owls ultimately received the gift of a 59-57 victory from a begrudging East Carolina squad. The top scorer for Temple was guard Khalif Battle (18 points).
It was close but no cigar for the Bearcats as they fell 75-71 to Temple when the two teams previously met in February. Can Cincinnati avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cincinnati have won nine out of their last 13 games against Temple.
- Feb 20, 2022 - Temple 75 vs. Cincinnati 71
- Jan 25, 2022 - Temple 61 vs. Cincinnati 58
- Feb 12, 2021 - Cincinnati 71 vs. Temple 69
- Feb 04, 2021 - Cincinnati 63 vs. Temple 60
- Mar 07, 2020 - Cincinnati 64 vs. Temple 63
- Jan 22, 2020 - Cincinnati 89 vs. Temple 82
- Jan 27, 2019 - Cincinnati 72 vs. Temple 68
- Jan 24, 2018 - Cincinnati 75 vs. Temple 42
- Jan 04, 2018 - Cincinnati 55 vs. Temple 53
- Jan 18, 2017 - Cincinnati 81 vs. Temple 74
- Dec 28, 2016 - Cincinnati 56 vs. Temple 50
- Jan 16, 2016 - Temple 67 vs. Cincinnati 65
- Dec 29, 2015 - Temple 77 vs. Cincinnati 70