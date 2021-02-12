The Temple Owls and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to square off Friday in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati is 5-7 overall and 2-3 at home, while the Owls are 4-7 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Owls are 5-1 against the spread in their last six road games. The Bearcats, meanwhile, are 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 home games.

The road team is 4-0 against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams. The Bearcats are favored by 6.5-points in the latest Cincinnati vs. Temple odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 137.5. Before entering any Temple vs. Cincinnati picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cincinnati vs. Temple spread: Cincinnati -6.5

Cincinnati vs. Temple over-under: 137.5 points

Cincinnati vs. Temple money line: Cincinnati -270, Temple +220

What you need to know about Cincinnati



The Bearcats claimed their second straight win, edging Tulane 64-61 on Sunday. Keith Williams scored 20 points and Tari Eason added 13 points and nine rebounds in the victory. Williams leads Cincinnati with 15.4 points per game, while Eason pulls down 5.8 rebounds and David DeJulius dishes 5.0 assists per outing.

Cincinnati has dominated this series over the years. In fact, the Bearcats are 8-2 in their last 10 meetings against Temple. However, Cincinnati is just 1-9 against the spread in its last 10 home games.

What you need to know about Temple

The Owls dropped their third straight decision, falling to Wichita State 70-67 on Sunday. Damian Dunn scored a game-high 22 points in the loss. Dunn leads Temple with 20.0 points per game, while Jake Forrester pulls in 6.4 rebounds and Jeremiah Williams dishes 4.4 assists per outing.

Temple has lost each of its last eight games against the Bearcats. The Owls have also struggled on the road, winning just one of their last seven road games.

