Who's Playing

Drexel @ Temple

Current Records: Drexel 3-3; Temple 2-4

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons will take on the Temple Owls at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Liacouras Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

It looks like Drexel got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for the Dragons as they fell 85-81 to the Indiana State Sycamores this past Wednesday.

As for Temple, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. Last Tuesday, they lost to the Richmond Spiders by a decisive 61-49 margin. The top scorer for the Owls was guard Khalif Battle (26 points).

Drexel is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Drexel is now 3-3 while Temple sits at 2-4. The Dragons are 1-1 after losses this season, Temple 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.93

Odds

The Owls are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Dragons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Temple won three games and tied one game in their last four contests with Drexel.