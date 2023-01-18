Who's Playing
East Carolina @ Temple
Current Records: East Carolina 10-9; Temple 10-9
What to Know
The East Carolina Pirates haven't won a game against the Temple Owls since Feb. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. East Carolina and Temple will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Pirates received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 81-70 to the South Florida Bulls. Despite the loss, East Carolina got a solid performance out of forward Brandon Johnson, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Temple lost 61-59 to the Memphis Tigers on Sunday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Memphis' guard Kendric Davis with 0:01 remaining. Guard Khalif Battle had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-14 shooting.
East Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 9. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 10-9. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pirates have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Owls have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 52nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.49
Odds
The Owls are a big 9-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Temple have won eight out of their last 12 games against East Carolina.
- Dec 28, 2022 - Temple 59 vs. East Carolina 57
- Feb 02, 2022 - Temple 71 vs. East Carolina 63
- Jan 08, 2022 - Temple 78 vs. East Carolina 75
- Feb 23, 2020 - East Carolina 67 vs. Temple 63
- Feb 01, 2020 - Temple 76 vs. East Carolina 64
- Jan 16, 2019 - Temple 85 vs. East Carolina 74
- Feb 07, 2018 - Temple 90 vs. East Carolina 73
- Mar 09, 2017 - East Carolina 80 vs. Temple 69
- Feb 15, 2017 - East Carolina 78 vs. Temple 64
- Jan 07, 2017 - Temple 81 vs. East Carolina 62
- Jan 27, 2016 - East Carolina 64 vs. Temple 61
- Jan 09, 2016 - Temple 78 vs. East Carolina 60