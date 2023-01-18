Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Temple

Current Records: East Carolina 10-9; Temple 10-9

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates haven't won a game against the Temple Owls since Feb. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. East Carolina and Temple will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Pirates received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 81-70 to the South Florida Bulls. Despite the loss, East Carolina got a solid performance out of forward Brandon Johnson, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Temple lost 61-59 to the Memphis Tigers on Sunday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Memphis' guard Kendric Davis with 0:01 remaining. Guard Khalif Battle had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-14 shooting.

East Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 9. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 10-9. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pirates have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Owls have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 52nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.49

Odds

The Owls are a big 9-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Temple have won eight out of their last 12 games against East Carolina.