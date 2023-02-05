Who's Playing

Houston @ Temple

Current Records: Houston 21-2; Temple 14-9

What to Know

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Temple Owls and the #3 Houston Cougars at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Liacouras Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Temple won 56-55, we could be in for a big score.

The Owls netted a 77-70 victory over the UCF Knights last week. Temple can attribute much of their success to guard Khalif Battle, who had 26 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Cougars were able to grind out a solid win over the Wichita State Shockers this past Thursday, winning 70-61. Houston relied on the efforts of guard Jamal Shead, who had 13 points and seven assists, and guard Tramon Mark, who had 12 points in addition to five rebounds.

Temple is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Temple is now 14-9 while Houston sits at 21-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Owls have only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Cougars' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.30%, which places them second in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 11-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won ten out of their last 13 games against Temple.