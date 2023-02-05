Who's Playing
Houston @ Temple
Current Records: Houston 21-2; Temple 14-9
What to Know
An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Temple Owls and the #3 Houston Cougars at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Liacouras Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Temple won 56-55, we could be in for a big score.
The Owls netted a 77-70 victory over the UCF Knights last week. Temple can attribute much of their success to guard Khalif Battle, who had 26 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, the Cougars were able to grind out a solid win over the Wichita State Shockers this past Thursday, winning 70-61. Houston relied on the efforts of guard Jamal Shead, who had 13 points and seven assists, and guard Tramon Mark, who had 12 points in addition to five rebounds.
Temple is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Temple is now 14-9 while Houston sits at 21-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Owls have only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Cougars' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.30%, which places them second in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Cougars are a big 11-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won ten out of their last 13 games against Temple.
- Jan 22, 2023 - Temple 56 vs. Houston 55
- Mar 03, 2022 - Houston 84 vs. Temple 46
- Jan 02, 2022 - Houston 66 vs. Temple 61
- Jan 23, 2021 - Houston 68 vs. Temple 51
- Dec 22, 2020 - Houston 76 vs. Temple 50
- Jan 07, 2020 - Houston 78 vs. Temple 74
- Jan 31, 2019 - Houston 73 vs. Temple 66
- Jan 09, 2019 - Temple 73 vs. Houston 69
- Feb 18, 2018 - Houston 80 vs. Temple 59
- Dec 30, 2017 - Houston 76 vs. Temple 73
- Jan 28, 2017 - Houston 79 vs. Temple 66
- Feb 21, 2016 - Temple 69 vs. Houston 66
- Jan 02, 2016 - Houston 77 vs. Temple 50