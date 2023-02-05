Who's Playing
Houston @ Temple
Current Records: Houston 21-2; Temple 14-9
What to Know
The #3 Houston Cougars and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 5 at Liacouras Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 111 points combined.
The Cougars were able to grind out a solid win over the Wichita State Shockers on Thursday, winning 70-61. Houston relied on the efforts of guard Jamal Shead, who had 13 points and seven assists, and guard Tramon Mark, who had 12 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Temple beat the UCF Knights 77-70 on Saturday. Temple can attribute much of their success to guard Khalif Battle, who had 26 points in addition to seven rebounds.
The wins brought Houston up to 21-2 and Temple to 14-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cougars have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.30%, which places them second in college basketball. Less enviably, the Owls have only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN2
Series History
Houston have won ten out of their last 13 games against Temple.
