Temple vs. Houston odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-10 run

Two of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference meet Thursday when Temple faces conference co-leader and 13th-ranked Houston at 7 p.m. ET. The visiting Owls (15-5, 5-2) have won seven of their past 10 games, while Houston (20-1, 7-1) comes in on a five-game winning streak and is 9-1 in its past 10. The Cougars are 9.5-point home favorites in the latest Temple vs. Houston odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 140. Houston is 15-0 at home

The model has taken into account Houston's strong play this season, including wins over SEC-leading LSU and West Coast Conference contender BYU. Armoni Brooks is the Cougars' top scorer, averaging 14.8 points. Brooks had 22 in Sunday's 77-65 win over Tulsa and has exceeded his season average in three of Houston's last four games. The Cougars' other top scorer is Corey Davis Jr., who averages 14.6 points.

The trends also favor Houston, which is 5-0 against the spread in its past five home games against teams like Temple with a road winning percentage of .600 or greater. Houston also has a distinct rebounding advantage. The Cougars are ranked eighth nationally at 41.7 rebounds per game, while Temple comes in 273rd at 33.9.

But just because the Cougars are unbeaten at home doesn't mean they'll cover the Houston vs. Temple spread.

The Owls have benefited from strong play by their top two players. Shizz Alston Jr., who averages 18.5 points, has scored at least 20 points in five of the Owls' past 10 games. Quinton Rose, who averages 17.1 points, logged 22 in the Owls' 73-69 win over Houston on Jan. 9 and 26 in a win over Memphis last week.

Temple is 5-0-1 against the spread in its past six road games against teams like Houston with a winning percentage greater than .600. The Owls are 5-2 on the road this season and 3-0-1 against the spread in their past four road games.

