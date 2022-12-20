Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Temple

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 4-7; Temple 6-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Temple Owls are heading back home. They and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Liacouras Center. The Owls are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Temple came up short against the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday, falling 63-55. The top scorers for Temple were guard Damian Dunn (16 points) and guard Khalif Battle (15 points).

Meanwhile, Maryland-Eastern Shore simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the Clarks Summit Defenders at home 95-55.

Temple is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Wagner Seahawks Nov. 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 76-73. In other words, don't count Maryland-Eastern Shore out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.49

Odds

The Owls are a big 16-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Temple won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.