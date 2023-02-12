Teams looking to stay in the American Athletic Conference title chase square off when the Temple Owls take on the Memphis Tigers on Sunday. The Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC), who are trailing first-place Houston by three games, are 5-3 on the road. The Tigers (18-6, 8-3), who are in third place, are 10-1 in home games this season. Memphis defeated Temple 61-59 in the first meeting on Jan. 15.

Tip-off from FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, is set for noon ET. Memphis leads the all-time series 13-11, including a 6-4 edge in games played in Memphis. The Tigers are 9-point favorites in the latest Temple vs. Memphis odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 147. Before making any Memphis vs. Temple picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Temple vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -9

Temple vs. Memphis over/under: 147 points

TEM: The Owls are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 Sunday games

MEM: The Over is 5-1 in the Tigers' last six games following an ATS win

Why Memphis can cover



The Tigers, who had a 16-game home winning streak snapped in their last home game, look to start a new streak. Senior guard Kendric Davis leads Memphis, averaging 21.8 points, 6.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. He is connecting on 41.5% of his field goals and 85.4% of his free throws. He has scored 20 or more points in each of his past eight games, including a 42-point effort in a 107-104 double-overtime loss at Central Florida on Jan. 11.

Also helping power Memphis is senior forward Deandre Williams. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last 20 games. He scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the first game at Temple, and is coming off a 26-point performance in a 99-81 win at South Florida on Wednesday. He has registered seven double-doubles on the year, including two in the last three games. In a 90-89 home loss to Tulane last Saturday, Williams scored 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

Why Temple can cover

Sophomore guard Khalif Battle has been on fire of late, scoring 24 or more points in each of the last four games, including a 24-point performance in an 81-65 loss to third-ranked Houston on Feb. 5. Battle is coming off a 27-point effort at SMU on Wednesday in a 72-71 setback. He has reached double-digit scoring in 22 of 25 games on the season, and is an 89.1% free-throw shooter. For the year, Battle averages 18.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one steal per game.

Also leading the Owls is sophomore guard Damian Dunn. He is averaging 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, and is connecting on 83.3% of his free throws. Dunn is seeking his second consecutive big game against Memphis. In the first meeting last month, he scored 23 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists. His best scoring output was a 38-point performance in an 89-87 loss against Vanderbilt on Nov. 15.

