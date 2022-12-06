Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's @ Temple

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 3-4; Temple 5-4

What to Know

The Temple Owls' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Liacouras Center. The Owls will be strutting in after a win while Saint Joseph's will be stumbling in from a loss.

The VCU Rams typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Temple proved too difficult a challenge. Temple beat VCU 83-73. Guard Khalif Battle was the offensive standout of the contest for Temple, picking up 27 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Hawks and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Saint Joseph's falling 97-80. This was hardly the result Saint Joseph's or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12.5 points over Fairleigh Dickinson heading into this game. A silver lining for Saint Joseph's was the play of guard Christian Winborne, who had 19 points. Winborne had some trouble finding his footing against the Pennsylvania Quakers last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Winborne's points were the most he has had all year.

This next game looks promising for Temple, who are favored by a full 11 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Owls' victory brought them up to 5-4 while the Hawks' defeat pulled them down to 3-4. Temple is 2-2 after wins this season, and Saint Joseph's is 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a big 11-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Temple have won four out of their last six games against Saint Joseph's.