Who's Playing

Tulane @ Temple

Current Records: Tulane 9-5; Temple 9-7

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Temple Owls and the Tulane Green Wave will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Liacouras Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Temple winning the first 75-70 at home and Tulane taking the second 69-60.

The Owls sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-64 win over the South Florida Bulls on Wednesday. Four players on Temple scored in the double digits: guard Damian Dunn (19), guard Khalif Battle (15), guard Hysier Miller (13), and guard Jahlil White (10).

Meanwhile, Tulane strolled past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 93-77. Among those leading the charge for Tulane was guard Jalen Cook, who had 24 points and seven assists. Cook had some trouble finding his footing against the Memphis Tigers on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Owls are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Temple up to 9-7 and the Green Wave to 9-5. Temple is 5-3 after wins this season, Tulane 3-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.50

Odds

The Owls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Temple have won ten out of their last 15 games against Tulane.