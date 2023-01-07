Who's Playing
Tulane @ Temple
Current Records: Tulane 9-5; Temple 9-7
What to Know
Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Temple Owls and the Tulane Green Wave will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Liacouras Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Temple winning the first 75-70 at home and Tulane taking the second 69-60.
The Owls sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-64 win over the South Florida Bulls on Wednesday. Four players on Temple scored in the double digits: guard Damian Dunn (19), guard Khalif Battle (15), guard Hysier Miller (13), and guard Jahlil White (10).
Meanwhile, Tulane strolled past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 93-77. Among those leading the charge for Tulane was guard Jalen Cook, who had 24 points and seven assists. Cook had some trouble finding his footing against the Memphis Tigers on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Owls are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought Temple up to 9-7 and the Green Wave to 9-5. Temple is 5-3 after wins this season, Tulane 3-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.50
Odds
The Owls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Temple have won ten out of their last 15 games against Tulane.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Tulane 69 vs. Temple 60
- Feb 27, 2022 - Temple 75 vs. Tulane 70
- Feb 12, 2022 - Tulane 92 vs. Temple 83
- Jan 31, 2021 - Tulane 81 vs. Temple 64
- Jan 16, 2021 - Temple 65 vs. Tulane 57
- Feb 12, 2020 - Temple 72 vs. Tulane 68
- Jan 11, 2020 - Tulane 65 vs. Temple 51
- Mar 03, 2019 - Temple 80 vs. Tulane 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Temple 75 vs. Tulane 67
- Mar 08, 2018 - Temple 82 vs. Tulane 77
- Feb 04, 2018 - Temple 83 vs. Tulane 76
- Dec 28, 2017 - Tulane 85 vs. Temple 75
- Feb 25, 2017 - Temple 86 vs. Tulane 76
- Jan 31, 2017 - Temple 79 vs. Tulane 71
- Mar 06, 2016 - Temple 64 vs. Tulane 56