Who's Playing
Tulsa @ Temple
Current Records: Tulsa 5-20; Temple 14-13
What to Know
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane haven't won a game against the Temple Owls since Feb. 16 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Tulsa and Temple will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Golden Hurricane found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 96-69 punch to the gut against the South Florida Bulls this past Wednesday. Guard Brandon Betson wasn't much of a difference maker for Tulsa; Betson finished with 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Temple ended up a good deal behind the Wichita State Shockers when they played this past Thursday, losing 79-65. The losing side was boosted by forward Zach Hicks, who had 15 points in addition to six rebounds.
Tulsa is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.
The losses put the Golden Hurricane at 5-20 and the Owls at 14-13. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tulsa has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Temple has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 49th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Owls are a big 14-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Temple and Tulsa both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 10, 2023 - Temple 76 vs. Tulsa 72
- Feb 05, 2022 - Temple 67 vs. Tulsa 58
- Jan 12, 2022 - Temple 69 vs. Tulsa 64
- Feb 16, 2021 - Tulsa 72 vs. Temple 66
- Jan 26, 2021 - Temple 76 vs. Tulsa 67
- Mar 04, 2020 - Tulsa 61 vs. Temple 51
- Jan 03, 2020 - Tulsa 70 vs. Temple 44
- Feb 23, 2019 - Temple 84 vs. Tulsa 73
- Feb 09, 2019 - Tulsa 76 vs. Temple 58
- Mar 04, 2018 - Tulsa 76 vs. Temple 58
- Jan 17, 2018 - Temple 59 vs. Tulsa 58
- Jan 14, 2017 - Tulsa 70 vs. Temple 68
- Feb 23, 2016 - Tulsa 74 vs. Temple 55
- Feb 04, 2016 - Temple 83 vs. Tulsa 79