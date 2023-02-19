Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Temple

Current Records: Tulsa 5-20; Temple 14-13

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane haven't won a game against the Temple Owls since Feb. 16 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Tulsa and Temple will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Golden Hurricane found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 96-69 punch to the gut against the South Florida Bulls this past Wednesday. Guard Brandon Betson wasn't much of a difference maker for Tulsa; Betson finished with 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Temple ended up a good deal behind the Wichita State Shockers when they played this past Thursday, losing 79-65. The losing side was boosted by forward Zach Hicks, who had 15 points in addition to six rebounds.

Tulsa is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.

The losses put the Golden Hurricane at 5-20 and the Owls at 14-13. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tulsa has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Temple has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 49th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Owls are a big 14-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Temple and Tulsa both have seven wins in their last 14 games.