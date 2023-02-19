Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Temple

Current Records: Tulsa 5-20; Temple 14-13

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane haven't won a matchup against the Temple Owls since Feb. 16 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Tulsa and Temple will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Golden Hurricane suffered a grim 96-69 defeat to the South Florida Bulls on Wednesday. Guard Brandon Betson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between Temple and the Wichita State Shockers on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Temple falling 79-65 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Temple was the play of forward Zach Hicks, who had 15 points along with six boards.

Tulsa is now 5-20 while the Owls sit at 14-13. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Hurricane have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Temple has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 52nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Temple and Tulsa both have seven wins in their last 14 games.