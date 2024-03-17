The 2024 AAC Championship Game has the No. 11 seed Temple Owls matching up against the No. 4 seed UAB Blazers on Sunday afternoon. UAB rolls into this matchup on a four-game winning streak. In Saturday's semifinal, the Blazers topped South Florida, 93-83. On the flip side, Temple has won four games in the AAC Tournament to reach Sunday's showdown. Last night, the Owls upset Florida Atlantic, 74-73.

Tipoff from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. UAB is a 7-point favorite in the latest Temple vs. UAB odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 137.5. Before making any UAB vs. Temple picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters 2024 conference championship week on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Temple vs. UAB and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for UAB vs. Temple:

Temple vs. UAB spread: Blazers -7

Temple vs. UAB over/under: 137.5 points

Temple vs. UAB money line: Blazers -308, Owls +242

UAB: UAB is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games

TEM: Temple is 5-0 ATS in its last five games

Temple vs. UAB picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why UAB can cover

Junior forward Yaxel Lendeborg is a high-motor player whose frame gives opposing players fits in the paint. Lendeborg owns light feet that allow him to move swiftly around the basket. The New Jersey native leads the team in scoring (13.8), rebounds (10.5), and blocks (2.2) per game. In his last outing, Lendeborg recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Junior guard Alejandro Vasquez gives the Blazers a legitimate scoring threat in the backcourt. Vasquez consistently gets into the lane but is also a streaky shooter on the outside. The New York native logs 10.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. In Saturday's win over USF, Vasquez finished with 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists. See which team to pick here.

Why Temple can cover

Junior guard Hysier Miller impacts the game in a variety of ways. Miller scans the floor well as a playmaker while owning a quick first step that allows him to blow past defenders. The Pennsylvania native logs 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and four assists per game. In Saturday's win over Florida Atlantic, Miller totaled 21 points, four rebounds, and four steals.

Junior guard Jordan Riley is a downhill scoring threat. Riley can finish with both hands around the rim and has good footwork on both ends of the floor. The New York native puts up 12.1 points and six rebounds per game. He's finished with a double-double in back-to-back games. Last night, Riley had 16 points and 10 rebounds against the Owls. See which team to pick here.

How to make UAB vs. Temple picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 147 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Temple vs. UAB, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $1,700 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.