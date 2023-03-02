Who's Playing

UCF @ Temple

Current Records: UCF 16-12; Temple 15-14

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Temple Owls and the UCF Knights will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Liacouras Center. UCF will be strutting in after a victory while Temple will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Owls were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 88-83 to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Guard Damian Dunn did his best for Temple, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 41% of their total).

Meanwhile, UCF strolled past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 68-49. It was another big night for UCF's forward Taylor Hendricks, who had 25 points along with eight boards.

Temple is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks Dec. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with an 86-78. In other words, don't count the Knights out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.92

Odds

The Owls are a slight 1-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Temple have won eight out of their last 13 games against UCF.