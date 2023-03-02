Who's Playing
UCF @ Temple
Current Records: UCF 16-12; Temple 15-14
What to Know
Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Temple Owls and the UCF Knights will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Liacouras Center. UCF will be strutting in after a victory while Temple will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Owls were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 88-83 to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Guard Damian Dunn did his best for Temple, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 41% of their total).
Meanwhile, UCF strolled past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 68-49. It was another big night for UCF's forward Taylor Hendricks, who had 25 points along with eight boards.
Temple is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks Dec. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with an 86-78. In other words, don't count the Knights out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.92
Odds
The Owls are a slight 1-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Temple have won eight out of their last 13 games against UCF.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Temple 77 vs. UCF 70
- Jan 05, 2022 - Temple 66 vs. UCF 62
- Dec 15, 2021 - UCF 65 vs. Temple 48
- Jan 14, 2021 - Temple 62 vs. UCF 55
- Dec 31, 2019 - Temple 62 vs. UCF 58
- Mar 09, 2019 - Temple 67 vs. UCF 62
- Jan 02, 2019 - UCF 78 vs. Temple 73
- Feb 25, 2018 - Temple 75 vs. UCF 56
- Jan 07, 2018 - UCF 60 vs. Temple 39
- Feb 22, 2017 - UCF 71 vs. Temple 69
- Dec 31, 2016 - UCF 77 vs. Temple 53
- Feb 27, 2016 - Temple 63 vs. UCF 61
- Feb 06, 2016 - Temple 62 vs. UCF 60