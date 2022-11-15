Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Temple

Current Records: Vanderbilt 0-2; Temple 1-1

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Temple Owls at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Liacouras Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Commodores nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Vanderbilt received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 60-48 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Vanderbilt to swallow was that they had been favored by 16.5 points coming into the matchup. Guard Jordan Wright (12 points) was the top scorer for Vanderbilt.

Meanwhile, Temple came out on top in a nail-biter against the Villanova Wildcats this past Friday, sneaking past 68-64. Temple can attribute much of their success to Damian Dunn, who had 22 points.

The Commodores are now 0-2 while the Owls sit at 1-1. Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Vanderbilt is stumbling into the contest with the 352nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 70.8 on average. Temple experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.60% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Owls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Temple won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.