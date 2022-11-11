Who's Playing

No. 16 Villanova @ Temple

Current Records: Villanova 1-0; Temple 0-1

What to Know

The #16 Villanova Wildcats are 5-0 against the Temple Owls since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Wildcats will challenge Temple on the road at 7 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. Villanova should still be riding high after a victory, while Temple will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Villanova and the La Salle Explorers on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Villanova wrapped it up with an 81-68 win at home. Villanova can attribute much of their success to Caleb Daniels, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Owls as they fell 76-73 to the Wagner Seahawks on Monday. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Temple was far and away the favorite.

Villanova's win brought them up to 1-0 while Temple's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Villanova comes into the matchup boasting the 31st fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.9. Less enviably, the Owls are 27th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won all of the games they've played against Temple in the last eight years.