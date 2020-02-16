Temple vs. Villanova: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Villanova @ Temple

Current Records: Villanova 18-6; Temple 13-11

What to Know

The #15 Villanova Wildcats are 4-0 against the Temple Owls since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Wildcats will challenge Temple on the road at 1 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Villanova escaped with a win against the Marquette Golden Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71. Four players on Villanova scored in the double digits: forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (17), guard Collin Gillespie (14), forward Jermaine Samuels (14), and forward Saddiq Bey (10).

Speaking of close games: things were close when the Owls and the Tulane Green Wave clashed this past Wednesday, but Temple ultimately edged out the opposition 72-68. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. It was another big night for Temple's guard Quinton Rose, who had 23 points in addition to eight boards.

Villanova is now 18-6 while Temple sits at 13-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats come into the matchup boasting the 16th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.8. But Temple enters the game with 8.1 steals per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Villanova have won all of the games they've played against Temple in the last six years.