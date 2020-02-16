Temple vs. Villanova: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Temple vs. Villanova basketball game
Who's Playing
Villanova @ Temple
Current Records: Villanova 18-6; Temple 13-11
What to Know
The #15 Villanova Wildcats are 4-0 against the Temple Owls since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Wildcats will challenge Temple on the road at 1 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Villanova escaped with a win against the Marquette Golden Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71. Four players on Villanova scored in the double digits: forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (17), guard Collin Gillespie (14), forward Jermaine Samuels (14), and forward Saddiq Bey (10).
Speaking of close games: things were close when the Owls and the Tulane Green Wave clashed this past Wednesday, but Temple ultimately edged out the opposition 72-68. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. It was another big night for Temple's guard Quinton Rose, who had 23 points in addition to eight boards.
Villanova is now 18-6 while Temple sits at 13-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats come into the matchup boasting the 16th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.8. But Temple enters the game with 8.1 steals per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova have won all of the games they've played against Temple in the last six years.
- Dec 05, 2018 - Villanova 69 vs. Temple 59
- Dec 13, 2017 - Villanova 87 vs. Temple 67
- Dec 13, 2016 - Villanova 78 vs. Temple 57
- Feb 17, 2016 - Villanova 83 vs. Temple 67
