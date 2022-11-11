Who's Playing

No. 16 Villanova @ Temple

Current Records: Villanova 1-0; Temple 0-1

What to Know

The Temple Owls will play host again and welcome the #16 Villanova Wildcats to Liacouras Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Friday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Temple now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was close but no cigar for the Owls as they fell 76-73 to the Wagner Seahawks on Monday. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Temple to swallow was that they had been favored by 16 points coming into the contest.

Meanwhile, Villanova had enough points to win and then some against the La Salle Explorers on Monday, taking their game 81-68. Villanova's Caleb Daniels looked sharp as he shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

Temple is now 0-1 while the Wildcats sit at a mirror-image 1-0. A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Owls are stumbling into the matchup with the sixth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.7 on average. Villanova is 24th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Villanova have won all of the games they've played against Temple in the last eight years.