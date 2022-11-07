Who's Playing

Wagner @ Temple

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks and the Temple Owls will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Liacouras Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Seahawks finished last year at 21-6 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. Meanwhile, Temple was on the positive side of .500 (17-12) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

Since the experts predict a loss, Wagner will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.25

Odds

The Owls are a big 16-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.