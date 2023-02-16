Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Temple

Current Records: Wichita State 13-12; Temple 14-12

What to Know

The Temple Owls will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Temple and the Wichita State Shockers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Liacouras Center. The Owls will be seeking to avenge the 70-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 7 of 2021.

Temple came up short against the Memphis Tigers on Sunday, falling 86-77. Guard Damian Dunn wasn't much of a difference maker for Temple; Dunn picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-11, 9-point finish.

Meanwhile, Wichita State narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the SMU Mustangs 91-89. Among those leading the charge for Wichita State was forward Kenny Pohto, who had 28 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Wichita State's win lifted them to 13-12 while Temple's loss dropped them down to 14-12. If the Shockers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Owls' guard Khalif Battle, who had 25 points along with five boards, and guard Hysier Miller, who had 15 points and five assists along with six rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wichita State have won five out of their last eight games against Temple.