Who's Playing
Wichita State @ Temple
Current Records: Wichita State 13-12; Temple 14-12
What to Know
The Temple Owls will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Temple and the Wichita State Shockers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Liacouras Center. The Owls will be seeking to avenge the 70-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 7 of 2021.
Temple came up short against the Memphis Tigers on Sunday, falling 86-77. Guard Damian Dunn wasn't much of a difference maker for Temple; Dunn picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-11, 9-point finish.
Meanwhile, Wichita State narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the SMU Mustangs 91-89. Among those leading the charge for Wichita State was forward Kenny Pohto, who had 28 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Wichita State's win lifted them to 13-12 while Temple's loss dropped them down to 14-12. If the Shockers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Owls' guard Khalif Battle, who had 25 points along with five boards, and guard Hysier Miller, who had 15 points and five assists along with six rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wichita State have won five out of their last eight games against Temple.
- Feb 07, 2021 - Wichita State 70 vs. Temple 67
- Feb 27, 2020 - Wichita State 72 vs. Temple 69
- Jan 15, 2020 - Temple 65 vs. Wichita State 53
- Mar 15, 2019 - Wichita State 80 vs. Temple 74
- Jan 06, 2019 - Temple 85 vs. Wichita State 81
- Mar 09, 2018 - Wichita State 89 vs. Temple 81
- Feb 15, 2018 - Wichita State 93 vs. Temple 86
- Feb 01, 2018 - Temple 81 vs. Wichita State 79