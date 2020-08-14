Watch Now: Kennedy Chandler - Briarcrest Christian - 2019 Nike EYBL Atlanta ( 1:06 )

Kennedy Chandler, the top point guard in the 2021 recruiting class, became the sixth five-star prospect in the class to announce his college choice on Friday when he committed to Tennessee. He chose the Volunteers over Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and Memphis.

Chandler is originally from Memphis, Tennessee, but is set to play his final season of high school basketball at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kansas. At Sunrise, Chandler will team up with two other top-30 prospects in Baylor commitment Kendall Brown and Kansas commitment Zach Clemence.

Landing Chandler continues a recent run of recruiting success for Tennessee under coach Rick Barnes. The Volunteers signed five-star guard Josiah Jordan-James in the 2019 class and signed a pair of five-star guards in Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson in a 2020 class ranked No. 4 nationally. Chandler is the program's first commitment in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Chandler is ranked the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite. At 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, he plays with "surprising strength and exceptional explosive athleticism," according to his 247Sports scouting report written by Jerry Meyer, the 247Sports Director of Basketball Scouting.

"Regularly gets to the rim," Meyer wrote. "Draws fouls at a high rate. Tremendous passer on the move. Adequate three-point shooter but plenty room for improvement. Creative finisher off the dribble. Rebounds position and is a disruptive defender."

In an announcement video streamed live on his Instagram page, Chandler cited Chris Paul, Damian Lillard and Ja Morant as players that have influenced him.

Chandler's commitment leaves 17 uncommitted five-star prospects still on the board in the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite.