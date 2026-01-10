SEC contenders meet on Saturday as the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers travel to take on the defending national champion Florida Gators. Florida's title defense has gotten off to an uneven start as Florida enters this matchup 10-5 overall and 1-1 in SEC play. The Gators are just 5-10 against the spread. Tennessee (11-4, 1-1 SEC) has been up and down as well as the Vols had a premier non-conference win over Houston, but then lost three straight. They have bounced back to win three of their last four.

Tipoff is at noon ET from the Stephen O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Florida odds, while the over/under is 150.5. Before making any Florida vs. Tennessee picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 10 on a sizzling 9-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Tennessee vs. Florida 10,000 times and just revealed its men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Florida vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Florida spread: Florida -5.5 Tennessee vs. Florida over/under: 150.5 points Tennessee vs. Florida money line: Florida -229, Tennessee +183 Tennessee vs. Florida picks: See picks at SportsLine Tennessee vs. Florida streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Tennessee vs. Florida picks

After simulating Florida vs. Tennessee 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (150.5 points). Both teams average around 84 points per game, and neither side has been as consistent on defense as desired.

The Gators are giving up 71.2 points per game as they rank 124th nationally in scoring defense. Tennessee ranks 25th nationally in scoring defense (65.7 ppg), but that is a bit out of character for a Rick Barnes squad that normally ranks in the top 10.

Tennessee has seen its last three games go Over the total, and the Vols are 9-6 to the Over this season and 4-2 to the Over on the road. SportsLine's model is projecting 151 combined points, making the Over the slight value play.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times, and find out.