The girls basketball team for Arlington High School will be returning to the postseason, at least temporarily, after a postgame incident caused them to vacate their spot in the playoffs on March 2. This is a result of a restraining order a judge has placed against Arlington High School, its board of education and the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, according to a report from the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

The restraining order prevents TSSAA sanctions from taking effect against the girls basketball team. A hearing will be held on Tuesday to determine if the order will be upheld for the state tournament. Arlington is scheduled to continue its journey in the sectional tournament on Monday against Collierville.

Prior to the temporary order, Arlington had its season end suddenly when the son of one of the team's coaches decided to punch Dyer County High School coach Derrick McCord in the face repeatedly following a game on March 2. In addition to the postseason ban this year, Arlington faced fines and other penalties.

The incident happened after the game between Arlington and Dyer County, a kid "jumped on" McCord and punched him multiple times in the face. The child was later revealed to be the son of Arlington's head coach, and even though he does not attend the school where his mom is the coach, the punishment was still levied towards his dad's program.

In a statement given to local station FOX13, Arlington Community Schools cited law enforcement to note that this attack didn't exactly come out of nowhere, but also listed the punishments that the board is considering.

"It's been reported to law enforcement that the Dyer County coach was allegedly directing insults towards the AHS coach after last night's game in the parking lot when the incident involving the minor occurred," a statement to FOX13 read. "The minor will not be allowed on ACS property for the remainder of the school year, and we are reviewing the actions of the Dyer County coach to determine whether a competitive partnership will continue in the future."