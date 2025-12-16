A top-20 non-conference matchup takes the spotlight on Tuesday when the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers host the 11th-ranked Louisville Cardinals. Louisville is 9-1 this season, only losing at Arkansas. The Vols surged to a 7-0 start to the season, including handing Houston its only loss, but have now lost three straight entering this contest.

Tipoff from Knoxville is set for 7 p.m. ET. After opening as slight underdogs, the Vols are now 1.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Louisville odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 157.5. Before making any Louisville vs. Tennessee picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 7 on a sizzling 7-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Tennessee vs. Louisville 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Louisville vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Louisville spread: Tennessee -1.5 Tennessee vs. Louisville over/under: 157.5 points Tennessee vs. Louisville money line: Tennessee -124, Louisville +102 Tennessee vs. Louisville picks: See picks at SportsLine Tennessee vs. Louisville streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Tennessee vs. Louisville picks

After simulating this matchup 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (157.5 points). Tennessee has been out of offensive rhythm the past two games, scoring just 60 against Syracuse and 62 against Illinois. The Vols, however, are known for defending at a high level under coach Rick Barnes, which should help limit Louisville's powerful offense.

The model is projecting that the teams combine for 152 points as the Under hits well over 50% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Louisville, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times, and find out.