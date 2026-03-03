Teams looking to get back on track battle when the 23rd-ranked Tennessee Volunteers face the South Carolina Gamecocks in a key SEC matchup on Tuesday. Tennessee is coming off a 71-69 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, while South Carolina dropped an 87-68 decision at Georgia that same day. The Volunteers (20-9, 10-6 SEC), who are tied for fourth in the conference, are 4-5 on the road this season. The Gamecocks (12-17, 3-13 SEC), who are tied for 15th in the league, are 11-7 on their home court. Tennessee's Nate Ament (leg) will not play.

Tipoff from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Tennessee leads the all-time series 54-29, including a 20-17 edge in games played in Columbia. Tennessee is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest South Carolina vs. Tennessee odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5. Before making any Tennessee vs. South Carolina picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has simulated Tennessee vs. South Carolina 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for South Carolina vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. South Carolina spread: Tennessee -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Tennessee vs. South Carolina over/under: 143.5 points Tennessee vs. South Carolina money line: Tennessee -439, South Carolina +337 Tennessee vs. South Carolina picks: See picks at SportsLine Tennessee vs. South Carolina streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Tennessee vs. South Carolina predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (143.5 points). The Over hit in five of the last eight meetings between the teams. Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games. South Carolina, meanwhile, is 4-6 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Volunteers to have three players score 9.8 points or more, including Ja'Kobi Gillespie's projected 18.9 points. The Gamecocks are projected to have three players score 11.3 points or more, led by Meechie Johnson Jr., who is projected to score 17.8 points. The model is projecting 148 combined points as the Over clears in 56% of simulations.

How to make South Carolina vs. Tennessee picks

