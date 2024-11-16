Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Alabama A&M 3-0, Tennessee State 1-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Alabama A&M has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will venture away from home to challenge the Tennessee State Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET at Gentry Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

If Alabama A&M beats Tennessee State with 103 points on Saturday, it's going to be the squad's new lucky number: they've won their past two matchups with that exact score. Alabama A&M took their game on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 103-69 win over Fisk. Fans of Alabama A&M have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season has ended in a blowout of 19+ points.

Alabama A&M was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 23 assists in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Howard on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 88-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison. The Tigers just can't catch a break and have now endured three defeats in a row.

Alabama A&M's victory was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for Tennessee State, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Alabama A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 109 points per game. However, it's not like Tennessee State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Alabama A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Odds

Tennessee State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Tennessee State and Alabama A&M both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.