Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Austin Peay 3-5, Tennessee State 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

What to Know

After three games on the road, Tennessee State is heading back home. They will take on the Austin Peay Governors at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Tennessee State pushed their score all the way to 83 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 85-83.

Meanwhile, the Governors couldn't handle the Eagles on Wednesday and fell 61-50. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Austin Peay in their matchups with Morehead State: they've now lost four in a row.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 5-3. As for the Governors, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

Going forward, Tennessee State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Austin Peay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Tennessee State is a 5-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Austin Peay has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee State.