Who's Playing

Boyce Bulldogs @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Boyce 0-1, Tennessee State 6-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Tennessee State is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Boyce Bulldogs at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gentry Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Tennessee State managed to keep up with Liberty until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Tigers as they lost 74-52 to the Flames. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Tennessee State has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Tennessee State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Boyce's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Monday after their third straight loss dating back to last season. They took a serious blow against the Knights, falling 88-54. Boyce was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-22.

The Tigers' defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-5. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Tennessee State against Boyce in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 as the squad secured a 103-49 win. With Tennessee State ahead 46-16 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

Tennessee State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.