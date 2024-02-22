Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 13-14, Tennessee State 15-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Eastern Illinois has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tennessee State Tigers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gentry Center. Tennessee State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Eastern Illinois, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Panthers didn't have too much trouble with the Lions at home as they won 72-57.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Tennessee State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 68-61 to the Leathernecks. Tennessee State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Tennessee State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Panthers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 13-14 record this season. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-12.

Eastern Illinois came up short against the Tigers in their previous meeting back in January, falling 64-60. Can Eastern Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.