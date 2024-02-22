Who's Playing
Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Tennessee State Tigers
Current Records: Eastern Illinois 13-14, Tennessee State 15-12
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee
What to Know
Eastern Illinois has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tennessee State Tigers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gentry Center. Tennessee State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Eastern Illinois, who comes in off a win.
On Saturday, the Panthers didn't have too much trouble with the Lions at home as they won 72-57.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Tennessee State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 68-61 to the Leathernecks. Tennessee State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Tennessee State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
The Panthers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 13-14 record this season. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-12.
Eastern Illinois came up short against the Tigers in their previous meeting back in January, falling 64-60. Can Eastern Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Tennessee State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Tennessee State 64 vs. Eastern Illinois 60
- Feb 04, 2023 - Tennessee State 65 vs. Eastern Illinois 61
- Jan 19, 2023 - Tennessee State 78 vs. Eastern Illinois 74
- Feb 19, 2022 - Tennessee State 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 49
- Jan 29, 2022 - Eastern Illinois 62 vs. Tennessee State 57
- Feb 06, 2021 - Eastern Illinois 86 vs. Tennessee State 72
- Jan 23, 2021 - Tennessee State 65 vs. Eastern Illinois 54
- Jan 02, 2020 - Tennessee State 84 vs. Eastern Illinois 79
- Feb 23, 2019 - Tennessee State 75 vs. Eastern Illinois 60
- Feb 28, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 73 vs. Tennessee State 71